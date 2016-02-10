版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 10日 星期三 22:02 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Husky Energy Inc has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to cut costs while oil prices hover near a 12-year low with little prospect for a short-term recovery. Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said the new cuts were needed to ensure the company remained resilient through the current downturn and beyond. (bit.ly/1nXv0Re)

** WestJet Airlines Ltd is bracing for a prolonged downturn in the Alberta economy with actions that could include job reductions, Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky says. (bit.ly/1V3oiEn)

** Toronto's Porter Aviation Holdings Inc has been quietly searching for a buyer, throwing the future of its business model as a classy, convenient rival to bigger Canadian airlines into question. The search process is underway, according to people familiar with the plans, and there is no guarantee it will result in a transaction, but the company's financial backers have been actively looking for an exit strategy through a sale. (bit.ly/1Rn65lU)

NATIONAL POST

** Low-key Fortis Inc created a big splash on Tuesday with a friendly offer to buy U.S. electricity transmission company ITC Holdings Corp, driven by the prospect of capturing infrastructure growth opportunities in the United States. (bit.ly/23WLXwa)

** In another possible blow to Bombardier Inc, WestJet Airlines Ltd is in talks with the struggling company to slow down deliveries of the Q400 turboprops it has on order, part of a broader strategy to cope with Alberta's deteriorating economy. (bit.ly/1Q8LJOp) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐