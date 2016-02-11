PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 11

Feb 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada has competitive advantages when it comes to car manufacturing, but falls short in marketing itself and needs to change a key element of the incentive package offered to global auto makers, says Ray Tanguay, the special auto adviser to the federal and Ontario governments. (bit.ly/23YCCnw)

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison has signalled he will abandon his four-month push to form North America's biggest railway if Norfolk Southern Corp shareholders reject his latest move. (bit.ly/1XkRl7C)

** Pacific NorthWest LNG's project in British Columbia would likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change, but the export terminal could be built and operated without causing major ecological damage, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has ruled. (bit.ly/1V5TD9i)

NATIONAL POST

** Hudson's Bay Co could be bulking up even further. The Toronto-based owner of Saks Fifth Ave. and Lord & Taylor is in the running to buy bankrupt department store chain V&D of the Netherlands, according to multiple Dutch media reports. (bit.ly/1SJXco5)

** Canada's second-largest dairy producer, the farmer-owned Agropur Cooperative, says it sees the company's growth not here in the country, where it has defended the protectionist supply-management system when threatened with free-trade deals, but in the U.S. where it can import to international markets including north of the border. (bit.ly/1PnEMoZ)

** Canada's Superintendent of Financial Institutions has taken temporary control of the assets of the Canadian branch of Maple Bank GmbH, which is headquartered in Germany. (bit.ly/1Ta1rYD) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)