PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 12

Feb 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ontario government will unveil a strategy in June to
combat human trafficking, and while it will not focus solely on
indigenous women, the province acknowledges that the
exploitation "overwhelmingly" affects indigenous women. (bit.ly/1V8iY2z)
** Voters in an Ontario by-election have meted out a harsh
blow to Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals, handing a 24-point
victory to the Progressive Conservatives in Whitby-Oshawa. (bit.ly/1owJiZL)
** Big Plastic is laying down the legal gauntlet against a
Montreal suburb that is looking at banning plastic bags later
this year. The Canadian Plastic Bag Association served the City
of Brossard with a legal letter on Thursday demanding it back
off on its proposed shopping-bag bylaw. Officials in the town
are expected to pass a bylaw next Tuesday that would see a ban
come into effect by September. (bit.ly/1V8n2je)
NATIONAL POST
** The multi-billion dollar sole source deal to build a new
fleet of warships for the Royal Canadian Navy is being reviewed
by a newly-formed Cabinet committee set up to take a closer look
at controversial defence procurement contracts. (bit.ly/1Rvz9I9)
** Canada could be among a handful of countries to adopt
negative interest rates in the next two years as the European
policy experiment gains popularity, says a new report from
Citigroup. (bit.ly/1QvUqN2)
** TransCanada Corp said Thursday more layoffs are
expected as the energy sector grapples with plunging oil prices,
after confirming it let go 10 percent of workforce in the fourth
quarter. (bit.ly/1ovNDME)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)