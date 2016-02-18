PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 18

Feb 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government plans to launch a full-scale
review of the controversial temporary foreign workers program,
which limits foreign workers to 10 percent of a company's work
force in low-paying jobs, and prohibits employers from hiring
them in regions of high unemployment. (bit.ly/1R9u71K)
** Air Canada, the country's largest airline, has
signed a letter of intent to buy as many as 75 of Bombardier's
new C Series planes, giving the troubled
Montreal-based transportation giant the first order it has
landed since September, 2014. (bit.ly/1mJpDUJ)
** Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of Canada's telecom and
broadcast regulator, is calling on the federal government to
take quick action to resolve an outstanding appeal over small
competitors' access to the highest-speed Internet services.(bit.ly/1PHK277)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Jetlines Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to
list on the TSX Venture Exchange in a reverse takeover of Jet
Metal Corp, a junior uranium explorer, with the IPO
expected sometime in May. (bit.ly/1Qmt3uv)
** Barrick Gold Corp has set aggressive new targets
for debt and cost reduction as it looks to continue momentum
after a largely successful 2015. (bit.ly/1Q33lJH)
** In the latest caustic outbreak in an ongoing cultural
war, the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust
Studies (FSWC) accused the York University's faculty association
of endorsing "a campaign of censorship against Israel and the
Jewish People". (bit.ly/20FXBXV)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)