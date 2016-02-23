PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's securities commissions imposed C$250 million ($182.02 million) in fines and compensation orders against wrongdoers last year, more than doubling the previous year's total as regulators moved more aggressively to try to deter criminals and assist fraud victims. (bit.ly/1p05wUe)

** The Canadian federal government is poised to give Alberta a badly-needed boost, about C$250 million in stabilization funding. Finance Minister Bill Morneau was expected to announce Tuesday that Ottawa will provide the funding under a rarely used program meant to help provinces hit by a sudden economic downturn. (bit.ly/1p05FXA)

NATIONAL POST

** Two market regulators have been urged to review whether enough information about Corus Entertainment Inc's proposed C$2.65 billion acquisition of Shaw Media Inc has been publicly disclosed to allow minority shareholders to make an informed decision, according to letters filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange late Friday. (bit.ly/1p02PBZ)

** The Ontario Chamber of Commerce says the province's businesses will need offset measures to help transition to the new Ontario Retirement Pension Plan. (bit.ly/1p05fR6)

** The Building and Land Development Association said there were 1,614 new homes bought in the Greater Toronto Area last month, 10 percent below the long-term average for the month and 22 per cent below results for January 2015. (bit.ly/1p05o70) ($1 = 1.3735 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)