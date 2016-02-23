PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's securities commissions imposed C$250 million
($182.02 million) in fines and compensation orders against
wrongdoers last year, more than doubling the previous year's
total as regulators moved more aggressively to try to deter
criminals and assist fraud victims. (bit.ly/1p05wUe)
** The Canadian federal government is poised to give Alberta
a badly-needed boost, about C$250 million in stabilization
funding. Finance Minister Bill Morneau was expected to announce
Tuesday that Ottawa will provide the funding under a rarely used
program meant to help provinces hit by a sudden economic
downturn. (bit.ly/1p05FXA)
NATIONAL POST
** Two market regulators have been urged to review whether
enough information about Corus Entertainment Inc's
proposed C$2.65 billion acquisition of Shaw Media Inc has been
publicly disclosed to allow minority shareholders to make an
informed decision, according to letters filed with the Ontario
Securities Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange late
Friday. (bit.ly/1p02PBZ)
** The Ontario Chamber of Commerce says the province's
businesses will need offset measures to help transition to the
new Ontario Retirement Pension Plan. (bit.ly/1p05fR6)
** The Building and Land Development Association said there
were 1,614 new homes bought in the Greater Toronto Area last
month, 10 percent below the long-term average for the month and
22 per cent below results for January 2015. (bit.ly/1p05o70)
($1 = 1.3735 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)