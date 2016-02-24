版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's biggest drugstore chain, is exploring the possibility of getting into medical-marijuana sales in a move that would dramatically alter the landscape of the new industry, bringing one of the country's best-known retailers into the business if the strategy went ahead. (bit.ly/1LFfQWs)

** Canada's spy agencies have tracked 180 Canadians who are engaged with terrorist organizations abroad, while another 60 have returned home. (bit.ly/1STm9gM)

** The Liberal government will introduce climate legislation on Wednesday, and on Thursday it will unveil detailed regulations for its long-promised cap-and-trade regime that aims to hit an aggressive 2020 greenhouse gas emissions target.(bit.ly/1Qc1xKY)

NATIONAL POST

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau's federal budget in March is set to include C$1 billion ($723 million) in targeted relief for oil-producing provinces that are coping with a severe economic downturn. (bit.ly/1TyAkGI)

** Fares on an express train from downtown Toronto to Pearson international airport are being slashed by more than half because of lower-than-expected ridership. Since Union-Pearson Express launched in June, the one-way fare was decried by many as too expensive. (bit.ly/1WInaGx) ($1 = C$1.38) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

