PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Feb 26

BRIEF-Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to Heijmans, Fluor and Hochtief
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
Feb 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario has driven down its deficit to C$4.3 billion ($3.18 billion), but the fiscal good news hinges on economic circumstances beyond the province's control, extra financial help from the federal Liberal government and a one-time cash injection from privatizing Hydro One Ltd. (bit.ly/1oMhAbZ)
** AltaGas Ltd has halted plans to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from British Columbia's north coast amid a worldwide glut of the fuel. AltaGas and its partners in the Douglas Channel LNG project fell short of their goal of signing sufficient long-term contracts with Asian buyers to take delivery of LNG in what the industry calls "off-take". (bit.ly/1oMhCR7)
** Export Development Canada is designating C$750 million to provide financial services, including loans and guarantees, to small and medium-sized Canadian energy firms trying to weather the oil price drop. (bit.ly/1oMhKzP)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc's biggest CSeries customer Republic Airways Holdings Inc has filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, citing a nationwide pilot shortage that has weighed on revenue. (bit.ly/1oMi0z2)
** Catalyst Capital Group Inc, a minority shareholder of Corus Entertainment Inc, said Corus was paying up to $858 million more than it should to acquire related company Shaw Media Inc, and has proposed a set of new terms that it says it would be willing to accept. (bit.ly/1oMioNU) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
* KeyCorp reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $213 million, or $.20 per common share; earnings per common share of $.31, excluding $.11 of merger-related charges
* Deal will likely boost competition - regulator (Adds German regulator closing probe, background, comment)