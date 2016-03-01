PRESS DIGEST-Canada- March 1

March 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The U.S Agriculture Department has given the Canadian Food Inspection Agency until mid-March to fix significant food safety and sanitation concerns found during an audit of Canada's meat, poultry and egg inspection systems. (bit.ly/1L1Bv0d)

** As Michael Pearson resumed CEO duties at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, his first day back included a backfired attempt to selectively address some analysts, a slew of negative research reports, a move by a rating agency to potentially downgrade the company and news that Valeant was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1L1ChdD)

NATIONAL POST

** Royal Bank of Canada's affordability calculator for the fourth quarter of 2015 found that households with median income must now pay 109 percent of pre-tax earnings to buy just an average home in the metro Vancouver area, leaving nothing for food, clothing or other essentials. (bit.ly/1L1D7ac) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)