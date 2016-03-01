PRESS DIGEST-Canada- March 1

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The U.S Agriculture Department has given the Canadian Food Inspection Agency until mid-March to fix significant food safety and sanitation concerns found during an audit of Canada's meat, poultry and egg inspection systems. (bit.ly/1L1Bv0d)
** As Michael Pearson resumed CEO duties at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, his first day back included a backfired attempt to selectively address some analysts, a slew of negative research reports, a move by a rating agency to potentially downgrade the company and news that Valeant was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1L1ChdD)
NATIONAL POST
** Royal Bank of Canada's affordability calculator for the fourth quarter of 2015 found that households with median income must now pay 109 percent of pre-tax earnings to buy just an average home in the metro Vancouver area, leaving nothing for food, clothing or other essentials. (bit.ly/1L1D7ac) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.