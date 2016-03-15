PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The largest shareholder in Postmedia Network Canada Corp
is soliciting offers to sell its stake in the media
company, signalling a potential shift in the ownership of
Canada's biggest chain of newspapers. (bit.ly/1pk4Nx5)
** Federal prison authorities are under criminal
investigation for possible illegal surveillance, The Globe and
Mail has learned. The probe centres on Correctional Service
Canada's use of a dragnet surveillance device inside a
penitentiary. (bit.ly/1Uvs8rs)
NATIONAL POST
** London's city council has lambasted Bombardier Inc
for "duping" the British capital into awarding it a
train-signalling contract that it was incapable of delivering,
creating "nothing short of a disaster" for the London
Underground. (bit.ly/1UvsKNB)
** Low oil prices could cost Canada's federally owned
mortgage insurer C$7 billion ($5.23 billion) a year in lost
profits, though the organization's top executive said Monday the
oil price collapse will not drain its capital to unsustainable
levels. (bit.ly/1RiCUlI)
** Airfares are falling across the globe but that isn't
affecting the financial performance of North America's airlines,
according to a new report by the International Air Transport
Association. (bit.ly/1V8KLSG)
($1 = 1.3390 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)