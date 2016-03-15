PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The largest shareholder in Postmedia Network Canada Corp is soliciting offers to sell its stake in the media company, signalling a potential shift in the ownership of Canada's biggest chain of newspapers. (bit.ly/1pk4Nx5)

** Federal prison authorities are under criminal investigation for possible illegal surveillance, The Globe and Mail has learned. The probe centres on Correctional Service Canada's use of a dragnet surveillance device inside a penitentiary. (bit.ly/1Uvs8rs)

NATIONAL POST

** London's city council has lambasted Bombardier Inc for "duping" the British capital into awarding it a train-signalling contract that it was incapable of delivering, creating "nothing short of a disaster" for the London Underground. (bit.ly/1UvsKNB)

** Low oil prices could cost Canada's federally owned mortgage insurer C$7 billion ($5.23 billion) a year in lost profits, though the organization's top executive said Monday the oil price collapse will not drain its capital to unsustainable levels. (bit.ly/1RiCUlI)

** Airfares are falling across the globe but that isn't affecting the financial performance of North America's airlines, according to a new report by the International Air Transport Association. (bit.ly/1V8KLSG) ($1 = 1.3390 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)