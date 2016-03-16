PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 16

March 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has ruled out pursuing criminal investigations against 24 of 30 current and former senators whose expenses were flagged by Auditor-General Michael Ferguson after a two-year forensic audit of the Red Chamber, sources say. (bit.ly/1R2ndtg)

** More than C$16 billion ($11.97 billion) in value was wiped out Tuesday for drug manufacturer Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, after it cut expectations for its growth and recovery. (bit.ly/1Uvz87A)

** M&M Meat Shops Ltd is changing its name to M&M Food Market and broadening its offerings as it tries to win back consumers to its frozen fare by persuading them to stock up for an entire meal and not just on meat. (bit.ly/1Lq4rzn)

** Empire Co Ltd's extremely weak third quarter results, thanks to a sharp gross margin pullback in food retailing, is the result of a deterioration in its Western Canadian business.(bit.ly/22ltmYN)

** Amazon.com Inc has investors in the transportation sector rattled. The e-commerce giant appears to be making a big push into managing its freight transportation capacity internally, as opposed to outsourcing it. (bit.ly/1Pbs7Sx) ($1 = 1.3371 Canadian dollars)

