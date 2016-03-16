PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 16

March 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has ruled out pursuing
criminal investigations against 24 of 30 current and former
senators whose expenses were flagged by Auditor-General Michael
Ferguson after a two-year forensic audit of the Red Chamber,
sources say. (bit.ly/1R2ndtg)
** More than C$16 billion ($11.97 billion) in value was
wiped out Tuesday for drug manufacturer Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, after it cut expectations for its
growth and recovery. (bit.ly/1Uvz87A)
** M&M Meat Shops Ltd is changing its name to M&M Food
Market and broadening its offerings as it tries to win back
consumers to its frozen fare by persuading them to stock up for
an entire meal and not just on meat. (bit.ly/1Lq4rzn)
NATIONAL POST
** Empire Co Ltd's extremely weak third quarter
results, thanks to a sharp gross margin pullback in food
retailing, is the result of a deterioration in its Western
Canadian business.(bit.ly/22ltmYN)
** Amazon.com Inc has investors in the
transportation sector rattled. The e-commerce giant appears to
be making a big push into managing its freight transportation
capacity internally, as opposed to outsourcing it. (bit.ly/1Pbs7Sx)
($1 = 1.3371 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)