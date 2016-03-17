PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government has brought in advisers, including an American investment bank, to help analyze the feasibility of a $1 billion aid package to aerospace giant Bombardier Inc . (bit.ly/1ppah9J)

** After a lengthy regulatory process, a final decision on Pacific NorthWest LNG's proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on British Columbia's coast looks set to be referred to the federal cabinet because of its impact on Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. (bit.ly/1R0aBoU)

NATIONAL POST

** The former CEO of a Canadian firm that specialized in the treatment of contaminated soil was convicted on Wednesday of conspiring to pay kickbacks and committing major fraud against the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice said. (bit.ly/1UBXIDH)

** As the dust settled from Tuesday's devastating 50 percent selloff in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's shares, analysts scrambled to reassess the prospects for the company's stock going forward. And if they were divided before, they are even more so now. (bit.ly/1Pdv0CD)

** Canada's exporters appear to be finally delivering the goods. Not only are the country's manufacturers revving up sales volume, but they are doing it in record numbers, according to the latest numbers for January - with food products, vehicles and auto parts driving much of the gain. (bit.ly/1pLhtxi) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)