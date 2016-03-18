PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp is buying Houston-based Columbia Pipeline Group Inc for $10.2 billion in cash to give it a major position in a massive shale gas region in the U.S. Northeast, where it has faced a competitive threat.(bit.ly/1Rptmio)

** Suncor Energy Inc is shedding more staff to prepare for lean times in the oil industry to last longer, even as crude prices climb above $40 a barrel for the first time in three-and-a-half months. (bit.ly/1Mr6bmA)

** The Liberal government's decision to quietly allow an exemption for seasonal temporary foreign workers is prompting calls from other sectors of the economy that also want restrictions lifted on access to foreign low-skilled labour.(bit.ly/1S7LznV)

NATIONAL POST

** Quebec plans to begin rolling back healthcare taxes while avoiding a deficit for a second year in a row, a rare feat among Canadian provinces struggling with slumping commodity prices and bloated balance sheets. (bit.ly/1pxZT09)

** The co-founders of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc are locked in an ugly legal battle with the company, claiming it owes them a staggering $185 million in post-retirement entitlements. (bit.ly/1Rp1ZFs)

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)