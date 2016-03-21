PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Market data firm Environics Analytics has bulked up with
the acquisition of Boire Filler Group, a company that helps
clients make better use of their customer information. (bit.ly/1MiY4hn)
** Bombardier Inc is pushing to shift major chunks
of work on its Toronto-built Q400 turboprop planes to Mexico and
China, even as it seeks a billion-dollar bailout from Canadian
taxpayers. (bit.ly/1U0BRHo)
** Tom Mulcair campaigned on the promise to balance the
federal budget but, as New Democrats decide whether to endorse
his continued leadership of their party, he says he believes in
running deficits when they are required to meet other NDP
commitments. (bit.ly/1ScAmmd)
NATIONAL POST
** Montreal has cancelled its plans to host the 2017 World
Police and Fire Games, one of the largest international
multidisciplinary sporting events on the planet, following a
growing union movement to boycott the games. (bit.ly/1LABbpG)
** Conservatives looked back candidly on the 2015 election
campaign at a fundraising event on Saturday. Ontario Tory leader
Patrick Brown, in particular, politely slammed the campaign for
"going too far on the niqab." (bit.ly/1UwYH9x)
** The political messaging that will weave through Justin
Trudeau's first budget is poised to have a recognizable ring to
it: reducing inequality while laying the groundwork for
long-term economic growth. (bit.ly/1pWvFUh)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)