PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 22

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc is defending its plan to
outsource more work on its Toronto-built Q400 turboprop aircraft
to manufacturing sites outside Canada, saying its goal of
cutting costs on the aircraft has nothing to do with its
billion-dollar aid request from Ottawa.(bit.ly/1SdYmoY)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising Tuesday's
budget will deliver "historic investments" to improve the lives
of Canada's indigenous people - funding that will amount to
billions of dollars.(bit.ly/22tnj89)
** Foreign Minister Stephane Dion is acting illegally by
issuing permits to allow the export of combat vehicles to Saudi
Arabia, a lawsuit filed in Federal Court on Monday alleges.
Opponents of Canada's C$15-billion ($11.48 billion) arms deal
with the Saudis are taking the Trudeau government to court in an
attempt to block shipments of the fighting vehicles to Riyadh.
(bit.ly/1RcSZat)
NATIONAL POST
** Bankers Petroleum Ltd has received a friendly
takeover offer that values the Calgary-based company at C$575
million ($440 million), excluding debt obligations. The
directors and management of Bankers are fully supporting the
offer from Charter Power and a numbered Alberta company, which
are affiliates of China-based Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
. (bit.ly/22tokx5)
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
announced Monday morning it was placing the blame for incorrect
reporting of financial information on the shoulders of its
former CFO Howard Schiller and corporate controller Tanya Carro,
though the one-time interim-CEO Schiller says he won't take the
fall. (bit.ly/25i6USJ)
($1 = 1.3066 Canadian dollars)
