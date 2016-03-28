版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** According to the latest quarterly C-Suite survey, majority of Canada's business leaders believe governments needs to invest in clean-technology research. (bit.ly/22TKxkF)

** Pipeline companies, including Inter Pipeline Ltd and Pembina Pipeline Corp that rode the energy boom are confronting the risk that their customers, cash-starved oil producers, may not pay their bills. (bit.ly/22TKULS)

NATIONAL POST

** Despite the rout in oil prices, Royal Dutch Shell Plc , Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and Husky Energy Inc are persevering with plans for exploration activities in the Atlantic Ocean. (bit.ly/22TLJ7m) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

