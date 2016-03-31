PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 31

March 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The aftershocks of the commodities price collapse, already plucking C$1,800 a year out of Canadians' pockets, could persist for more than two years and permanently impair the economy, according to the Bank of Canada. (bit.ly/1PHh6J2)

** As Dollarama Inc prepares to raise its top prices to C$4 from C$3 amid steeper purchasing costs, the retailer has found new meaning in the lowly toothpick. (bit.ly/1SAGYL8)

NATIONAL POST

** Five oil-producing economies are on the verge of collapse if oil prices do not stabilize soon, according to RBC Capital Markets. (bit.ly/1RLZd0h)

** Kinross Gold Corp finally has a workable development plan for its long-troubled Tasiast mine. The Toronto-based miner greenlighted the first phase of a two-step expansion plan at Tasiast on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1ZMMv4c)

** Jeff Melanson, CEO of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, has resigned - mired in a messy courtroom battle with his estranged wife, Eleanor McCain, that involves sordid allegations of deception and sexual improprieties. (bit.ly/1UV8573)