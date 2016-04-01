PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 1

April 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** A deal that would combine Essar Steel Algoma Inc and U.S. Steel Canada into a single steel maker is emerging as a potential path out of creditor protection for the two companies. (bit.ly/22Usm1B)

** Brian Porter, Chief Executive of Bank of Nova Scotia said that the bank's C$2 billion($1.53 billion) annual investment for technology was used for a wide array of things, including defense from cyber attacks. (bit.ly/1M5CY6p)

** Rogers Communications Inc will offer Sportsnet Now - an app that streams the live feeds from Sportsnet's main regional TV stations, plus its One and 360 networks - as a separate online subscription costing C$24.99 a month, starting April 1. (bit.ly/1MZ0sVv)

** The sale of Quebec restaurant chain Groupe St-Hubert Inc is a good news story for the province, Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Léger said Thursday. (bit.ly/1RQyRKD)

** The phase-out of coal-fired power generation in Alberta will begin in 2018, not the mandated 2030 deadline, the president of the Coal Association of Canada said Thursday. (bit.ly/1SrifGM)

** An overwhelming majority of Canadians believes psychological suffering on its own should never be grounds for granting a doctor-assisted death, according to a survey by Angus Reid Institute survey. (bit.ly/1RQB2xH)