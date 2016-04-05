PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Labour Congress president Hassan Yussuff says Tom Mulcair does not deserve another term as NDP Leader and predicts he will win less than 60 per cent in Sunday's leadership review vote. (bit.ly/1N6gHQK)

** In a decision that the B.C. New Democratic Party shared only with federal regulators and its environmental supporters, the opposition has officially rejected the proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG plant near Prince Rupert, saying plans for an $11.4-billion terminal on Lelu Island would generate significant greenhouse gas emissions and threaten the important Skeena River salmon runs. (bit.ly/228OAao)

** The Saskatchewan Party, under the leadership of Brad Wall, won 51 seats in Monday's election. The NDP secured the remaining 10. The leader of the New Democratic Party lost his seat by 232 votes as the province's right-of-centre party waltzed to its third consecutive victory. (bit.ly/1RVQOY5)

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada will firm up its CSeries order within "weeks", but some level of government funding will still be necessary to help Bombardier Inc succeed, the airline's chief executive said Monday. (bit.ly/1W8XKEh)

** Canada's largest commercial bank finds itself in the middle of a global uproar over leaked documents exposing activities in offshore tax havens. But the Royal Bank of Canada , which was among financial institutions named in the so-called "Panama Papers," has denied any wrongdoing, saying it has "established controls, policies and procedures in place" to detect and prevent tax evasion. (bit.ly/1VsWcV7) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)