PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 6

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal agency responsible for monitoring money laundering across the country said that it has fined a Canadian bank more than C$1.1 million for failing to report a suspicious transaction, a hefty penalty that is designed to send a message of deterrence in the financial sector. (bit.ly/1RXzCSa)
** Canadians will be shut out from a landmark deal that the National Football League has struck to live-stream Thursday night games for free online through Twitter during the coming season. (bit.ly/25KCZmz)
** The privatization of Hydro One will most likely be completed before Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals face re-election in 2018, the man in charge of the sell-off said. (bit.ly/1UI0fhe)
** Hudson's Bay Co is racing to add robots to its Toronto distribution centre that handles e-commerce orders, betting that the investment will give it an edge in the retail digital wars. (bit.ly/1TBzk5E)
NATIONAL POST
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc stock saw a double-digit surge after the company's ad-hoc committee announced it had not identified any additional items that need restating following its review of the controversial Philidor specialty pharmacy. (bit.ly/1MR2oVr)
** An arbitration tribunal has ordered the Venezuelan government to pay $1.386 billion to Canadian miner Crystallex International Corp, saying the state caused all of Crystallex's investments "to become worthless". (bit.ly/1SPiEFs) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering