PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 7

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc confirmed it has not received the first of two $500 million payments from Quebec for its C Series airliner program as the two sides work to finalize an investment deal announced last October and wait on word from Ottawa as to whether it will join them as a partner. (bit.ly/1RZnhwL)
** TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it would take longer than originally thought to get the Keystone pipeline - which delivers crude from Alberta to Oklahoma, and to Illinois - running again after it was shut down over the weekend due to what the company described as a small leak in South Dakota. (bit.ly/1SS8zaV)
** The Liberal government's first budget is less transparent than Conservative budgets under Stephen Harper and overestimates the number of jobs that will be created, Ottawa's non-partisan fiscal watchdog says. (bit.ly/1VzHL1z)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is laying out $2.5 billion for a 40 per cent stake in Glencore Plc's unit, Glencore Agricultural Products, a move intended to accelerate the fund's four-year-old strategy of making long-term investments in the agriculture business. (bit.ly/1RZo5Sk)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.