PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc confirmed it has not received the first of two $500 million payments from Quebec for its C Series airliner program as the two sides work to finalize an investment deal announced last October and wait on word from Ottawa as to whether it will join them as a partner. (bit.ly/1RZnhwL)

** TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it would take longer than originally thought to get the Keystone pipeline - which delivers crude from Alberta to Oklahoma, and to Illinois - running again after it was shut down over the weekend due to what the company described as a small leak in South Dakota. (bit.ly/1SS8zaV)

** The Liberal government's first budget is less transparent than Conservative budgets under Stephen Harper and overestimates the number of jobs that will be created, Ottawa's non-partisan fiscal watchdog says. (bit.ly/1VzHL1z)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is laying out $2.5 billion for a 40 per cent stake in Glencore Plc's unit, Glencore Agricultural Products, a move intended to accelerate the fund's four-year-old strategy of making long-term investments in the agriculture business. (bit.ly/1RZo5Sk)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)