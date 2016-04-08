PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa and Quebec face a possible new hurdle in their efforts to help Bombardier Inc and its troubled C Series aircraft - the U.S. government. The Obama administration has put the federal and provincial governments on notice that it considers the planned bailout of the Montreal-based company a worrisome barrier to trade, according to an annual compendium of dubious foreign practices by U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman. (bit.ly/1Vctn03)

** Alberta can no longer fuel the growth of Canada's economy without the federal government's help building a new pipeline, Premier Rachel Notley warned in a televised address on Thursday. (bit.ly/23ojtu6)

NATIONAL POST

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp has formed a special committee of independent directors to help "explore and review alternatives" aimed at improving its capital structure and liquidity as steep debt repayments weigh on the media company despite significant cost-cutting. (bit.ly/23ojZbx)

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has attracted a powerful opponent to its proposed takeover of Norfolk Southern Corp - the U.S. Army. In a letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which must give its approval before any merger can go ahead, the army argues the proposed takeover raises national security concerns since both railroads own "hundreds of miles" of strategic rail lines and serve major military installations. (bit.ly/1S18xxg)