PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13

April 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion has quietly issued export permits for the bulk of the shipments tied to a controversial C$15 billion ($11.72 billion) sale of combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia, a crucial green light for the deal that many thought had already been granted. (bit.ly/1S4VmcD)

** The issues of environmental liabilities and pension deficits of U.S. Steel Canada Inc, a unit of U.S. Steel Corp , must be settled during the current bankruptcy protection process, says one of the potential buyers of the Canadian steelmaker. (bit.ly/1qQlwt2)

** Canada's oil industry expects to continue struggling until prices rise significantly toward the end of 2016, after which production and investment - at least in conventional oil fields - will ramp up quickly. (bit.ly/1V0KS3M)

NATIONAL POST

** The dearth of Canadian teams in the National Hockey League playoffs has left thousands of hockey fans dejected, and it is also expected to take a small bite out of the bottom line of Rogers Communications Inc, the company that paid millions for the right to broadcast those games. (bit.ly/1MtFdR7)

** Backers of the proposed Energy East oil pipeline said too much Canadian capital was flowing out of the country to purchase foreign oil, when it should be benefiting economies across the country. (bit.ly/1S9IZy9) ($1 = C$1.28) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)