PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 19

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** General Motors of Canada Ltd, a unit of General Motors Co , is establishing a separate Canadian head office for its Cadillac division as part of plans to return to the downtown Toronto core with a new complex that will also house a sales outlet for some of the company's brands. (bit.ly/1SWPzFS)
** Jean-Pierre Blais, the chairman of Canada's telecom regulator, delivered an unusual statement in the middle of a public hearing, calling on governments as well as the telecom industry to contribute to the development of a "coherent national broadband strategy." (bit.ly/1SWPL7U)
NATIONAL POST
** Several groups of indigenous activists have occupied the offices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada in Toronto and staged a sit-in in Winnipeg, demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a northern Ontario community struggling with a recent spate of suicide attempts. (bit.ly/1SWQd6i)
** Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc, by urging shareholders to reject a proposal to boost transparency of its lobbying activity and funding, is guaranteeing a spotlight on the usually secretive practice at its annual shareholder meeting next week. (bit.ly/1SWQrKo)
** The evidence that Sino-Forest Corp's former chief executive committed fraud and deceived investors is iron-clad, the Ontario Securities Commission argued on Monday as it began wrapping up its long-running case against Allen Chan and four other executives. (bit.ly/1SWQwOd) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.