PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 25

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros will hold what it says is the largest-ever Canadian industrial auction this week - a selloff of more than 10,000 items, including many pieces of idled equipment from the country's battered energy sector. (bit.ly/1Wlq6uE)

** There are no plans to outlaw corporate or union donations to municipal parties, the British Columbia government says, just weeks after similarly rejecting a ban on provincial parties collecting funds from those groups. (bit.ly/1WlqQQE)

** As drug overdose deaths continue to climb in British Columbia, new figures on the use of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes, show there has also been a significant increase in drug users being pulled back from the brink. (bit.ly/1WlrBZW)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government has identified public pension funds as a potential source of cash to help pay for Canada's mounting infrastructure costs - and these could involve leasing or selling stakes in major public assets such as highways, rail lines, and ports. (bit.ly/1Wlr5eD)

** Nunavut is considering changing one of the most basic facts of economic life for its households and businesses by allowing them to buy the land their homes and buildings sit on. (bit.ly/1Wlrfm9)