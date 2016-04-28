PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 28

April 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc, trying to recapture investor confidence after two straight annual losses, is poised to make a major breakthrough with its C Series airliner that would ensure the plane program's viability into the next decade. (bit.ly/1UiRR7f)

** Suncor Energy Inc said it is buying another stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd project, deepening its exposure for the second time in as many months to one of the industry's most unreliable operations. (bit.ly/1UiROYV)

** The federal government will consult with industry stakeholders before deciding whether to require railways to install fail-safe train controls, even as carriers in the United States work toward a 2020 deadline to begin using the technology that Canada's transportation investigator says saves lives. (bit.ly/1UiRUjq)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, the Crown corporation that monitors the residential real estate market, said on Wednesday that it sees some overvaluation in Vancouver. (bit.ly/1UiSfCC)

** Officials with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc faced another grilling from U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, as the Senate's special committee on drug price hikes blew off the company's insistence that it had turned over a new leaf and cast doubt on claims that it was now providing discounts to hospitals. (bit.ly/1UiSpKi) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)