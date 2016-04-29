PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The head of embattled Toronto property developer
Urbancorp said his company has been forced to lay off employees
and scale back future development as it grapples with "cash flow
challenges" and an international legal skirmish between
creditors in Canada and Israel. (bit.ly/1VErYzY)
** Petronas has named a new president at Pacific NorthWest
LNG to oversee construction of the British Columbia project,
hoping to show Ottawa that the consortium is willing to forge
ahead despite a federal environmental review that has taken more
than three years. (bit.ly/1VEs2zC)
** Environment Minister Glen Murray is pledging to give
every building in Ontario an energy retrofit and offer more
subsidies for electric cars as the province ramps up its battle
against climate change. (bit.ly/1pNRvIU)
NATIONAL POST
** Goldcorp Inc has fallen victim to a data breach by
anonymous hackers who posted reams of the miner's private
information online. (bit.ly/1pNRMf5)
** The federal government is facing growing pressure to
provide financial assistance to Bombardier Inc, even
as the Montreal-based aerospace giant inked a
multi-billion-dollar agreement to provide its C Series aircraft
to Delta Air Lines Inc. (bit.ly/1pNWsBJ)
