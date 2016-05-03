PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 3

May 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Media tycoon Pierre Karl Peladeau has quit as leader of Quebec's main separatist party after less than a year in charge, ending a major soap opera in the province's political history. (bit.ly/1NiVVDh)

** An influential military-focused charity that denied scholarships to two children of an infantry officer who took his own life after deploying to Afghanistan announced on Monday that it is expanding the scope of its education program because of the enduring damage left by post-traumatic stress disorder. (bit.ly/1Z6QW99)

** The sale of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS) to BCE Inc for C$3.1-billion ($2.47 billion) plus the assumption of C$800-million of debt will reduce the number of major wireless suppliers in Manitoba from four to three, and that could result in higher prices for mobile phone users in the province. (bit.ly/23lsVML)

NATIONAL POST

** With syphilis spreading in Canada at rates unseen in decades, doctors are struggling to cope with a shortage of the main drug used to treat the potentially deadly infection. (bit.ly/1WF3Hsr)

** The oilpatch has been a boon for discount retailers, according to recent data, as financially strapped Albertans try to spend less on their grocery bills - but the bigger picture reveals that Canadians are always looking for a deal, regardless of their economic circumstances. (bit.ly/1rsZ4WZ)

** Prices have been dropping for seven straight months in the oilpatch but the decline hasn't been enough to lure buyers back to the market in any noticeable way, the Calgary Real Estate Board said Monday. (bit.ly/1X6i0XK) ($1 = C$1.26) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)