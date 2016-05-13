PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The grim toll from fentanyl abuse in British Columbia is
climbing, accounting for at least half the drug overdose
fatalities this year. Illicit drug overdoses killed an average
of 64 British Columbians in each of the first four months of
2016 - a dramatic increase from last year's record-breaking
tally. (bit.ly/1TSvkMo)
** The sale of Conrad Black's Toronto mansion has been put
on hold after the Canada Revenue Agency placed liens against the
property for C$15 million ($11.66 million) in unpaid income
taxes, according to documents obtained by the Globe and Mail. (bit.ly/1TSvlzZ)
** The World Gold Council, the marketing arm of the gold
industry, announced on Thursday that demand for the precious
metal hit its second-highest level on record during the first
quarter. (bit.ly/1TSvuTU)
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario government's decision to ditch its plan for
wind farms in the Great Lakes has become all the more awkward by
the lobbyist-lubricated relationship the province developed with
Windstream Energy, the company that wanted to build one of the
biggest wind farms. (bit.ly/1TSvQdc)
** Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children laid out the red
carpet when it lured Agostino Pierro from the UK, offering the
world-renowned surgeon nearly C$700,000 in compensation. Now,
barely three years later, the hospital and its star physician
are embroiled in a bitter legal dispute over alleged workplace
harassment. (bit.ly/1TSvV0CP)
** The Trudeau government's sweeping plan for electoral
reform, which struck just the right note of idealistic boldness
on the campaign trail, is dead on arrival. The Liberals are now
trapped in a classic pincer of their own making - damned if they
do, damned if they don't. (bit.ly/1TSw6Js)
($1 = 1.2866 Canadian dollars)
