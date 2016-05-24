PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 24

May 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's economy is on the ropes again, believed to be
contracting in this second quarter of the year, though observers
predict a fast, sharp rebound. Toronto-Dominion Bank
believes the economy will shrink by a mild 0.2 percent,
annualized, this quarter, while BMO Nesbitt Burns forecasts a
deeper contraction of 1 percent or more. (bit.ly/1U7z5uG)
** Eight years after the start of the financial crisis, the
Italian bank bloodbath continues unabated even as other European
banks are returning to health. The latest indication that the
Italian banks are still in trouble is to come on Tuesday, when
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, is set announce the ouster of
its CEO, Federico Ghizzoni. (bit.ly/1qGdqT0)
** One of Canada's longest-running jury trials involving
former Cinar Corp executive Ronald Weinberg is approaching a
close, with jury members set to begin their deliberations this
week. Weinberg, the co-founder of Canada's largest children's
animation company, is accused of fraudulently funnelling $120
million out of Cinar and into offshore accounts. (bit.ly/1sNK5YO)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank stocks in Canada have been chugging along of late,
buoyed in part by signs of improvement in the price of oil, and
climbing out of a trough they hit in February. But analysts are
warning that the impact of low oil prices will be front and
centre when the banks report second-quarter financial results
beginning on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1UaZN8A)
** The Canada Border Services Agency is looking into
tracking detainees electronically, rather than keeping them in
custody. A government tender posted online this month asks
industry for feedback on how to manage alternatives to
detention, "including a community supervision program supported
with electronic supervision tools," for detained people. (bit.ly/25dHfts)
