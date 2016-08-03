PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 3

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Enbridge Inc and Marathon Petroleum Corp have formed a joint venture to buy 37 percent of the Bakken pipeline project from Energy Transfer Partners LP and Sunoco Logistics Partners LP for $2 billion. (bit.ly/2ahnz5s)
** TransCanada Corp has joined a consortium proposing an $800 million marine terminal, pipeline and distribution network to feed Mexico's growing appetite for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. (bit.ly/2ahnuii)
** Creditors have forced Toronto-based animation studio Arc Productions Ltd to shut its doors, locking out staff at the company best known for helping produce popular children's series such as Thomas & Friends. (bit.ly/2ahnoad)
** Opposition parties say the Trudeau government's new method for picking Supreme Court judges is elitist in that it cuts elected members of Parliament out of a direct role in selecting potential candidates. (bit.ly/2ahnsqp)
NATIONAL POST
** Husky Energy Inc has agreed to a reduced price for the natural gas it extracts offshore China and sells to the country's state-owned CNOOC Ltd, ending an escalating dispute. (bit.ly/2ahovHb)
** Silver Wheaton Corp's $800 million gold acquisition from Vale SA shows that metal streaming firms still have good buying opportunities despite improving market conditions. (bit.ly/2ahoRNF)
** Canada's economy is vulnerable to the impact of a major earthquake, and policymakers and the insurance industry should be taking steps to avert a chain of events that would send fissures through the financial system, the former head of the country's top banking regulator warned on Wednesday in a report from the C.D. Howe Institute. (bit.ly/2ahop28) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
