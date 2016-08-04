PRESS DIGEST- Canada - August 4

Aug 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is facing another claim for more than C$1 billion in damages over its policy on competition in the wireless market. (bit.ly/2b4W2kW)

** The families of two women who died in federal custody at a Nova Scotia prison last year are suing the federal government, arguing in part that the Correctional Service of Canada aggravated their health issues by prescribing stints in solitary confinement rather than visits to a doctor's office. (bit.ly/2akeFEd)

** Arun Chandrasekaran is returning to National Bank Financial to head up energy investment banking a year after he left to join a Calgary-based private equity firm, Stream Asset Financial Management. (bit.ly/2akeN6P)

NATIONAL POST

** Despite U.S. President Barack Obama's rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline, new barrels of Canadian crude oil will soon make their way to the U.S. Gulf Coast following a US$2.6 billion deal led by Enbridge Inc to buy a U.S. pipeline system. (bit.ly/2b4QDKq)

** Wireless upstart Sugar Mobile is ramping up efforts to attract new customers to its C$19-per-month ($14.54) plans as it awaits a final regulatory decision regarding Rogers Communications Inc's attempt to stop it from using the wireless giant's mobile network. (bit.ly/2b4QDdC) ($1 = 1.3069 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)