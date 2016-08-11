版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 19:56 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 11

Aug 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Municipalities in southwestern British Columbia are considering buying insurance to bring some crucial infrastructure back online quickly in the event of an earthquake. The province faces a 1-in-3 chance that an earthquake strong enough to cause significant damage will hit its western edge in the next 50 years, according to Natural Resources Canada. (bit.ly/2b10emZ)

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is expected to sell C$3 billion ($2.30 billion) or more in debt next week to investors sideswiped by Brexit and the impact of central bank stimulus programs, providing it with an opportunity to raise money at rock-bottom interest rates for Canadian borrowers. (bit.ly/2b0Zqys)

NATIONAL POST

** Nuvyyo, an Ottawa-based company, is using Rio's Summer Games to market its device called Tablo - essentially a 2016 version of a rabbit ears and VCR combo that allows users to access digital over-the-air transmission of television signals and enables them to pause live broadcasts, record shows or skip commercials. Its American competitor Channel Master has a similar online marketing campaign. (bit.ly/2b112bh)

** The union that represents employees at Toronto-based alternative newsweekly Now Magazine says the publication is in legal position for a work stoppage after CEO Alice Klein and management asked a provincial negotiator to issue a notice allowing the company to lock out staff as early as Aug 27.(bit.ly/2b8hwQr)

($1 = 1.3040 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

