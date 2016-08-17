PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 17

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa is monitoring the surge of unregulated mortgages in Canada as non-bank lenders see their market share grow amidst frothy housing conditions in Toronto and Vancouver. (bit.ly/2bdmNEU)
** Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion is caught amidst a "challenging" time of transition, according to a federal ministerial panel appointed to conduct additional work despite the pipeline getting approved by the National Energy Board. (bit.ly/2bdp5Uw)
** A month after rules to legalize UberX were to come into effect, Toronto said that it had issued a new sort of licence to the disruptive ride-for-hire service and will begin screening its drivers with criminal background checks. (bit.ly/2bdoFh1)
NATIONAL POST
** BHP Billiton Ltd, the world's biggest mining company, may end up "mothballing" its Canadian potash project by the end of the decade after completing two shafts at a cost of about US$2.6 billion. After the shafts are completed by 2018 or 2019, the company will decide on whether to build the mine or not. (bit.ly/2bmKGLO)
** Ontario's largest credit union Meridian is launching a nationally available online and mobile bank. The aim is to compete with the country's Big Five banks by accepting deposits and giving loans. (bit.ly/2bmR05D)
** Virgin Mobile Canada has introduced two new home Internet service plans for eligible Ontario residents. Customers in the province have the option of signing up for a 300 GB plan for $50 per month or an unlimited plan for $65 per month. (bit.ly/2bmM299) ($1 = C$1.29) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.