PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 18

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario said it would start licensing home inspectors in
the province as part of legislation that could be passed as
early as this fall. The province plans to introduce laws that
would establish minimum standards for home inspections. (bit.ly/2bpA1Qg)
** The federal government expressed its willingness to
settle lawsuits over the mass adoption of indigenous children
into non-indigenous families, even as its lawyers file
disclosures related to an Ontario class-action lawsuit scheduled
to be heard in court next week. (bit.ly/2bpBia6)
** Canadian auto startup EVEN Electric is launching an
innovative web-based sales platform and showroom that will move
transactions online and away from the traditional car lot. (bit.ly/2bpBQfZ)
NATIONAL POST
** A fraud investigation in the UK and a Senate impasse in
the U.S. have virtually eliminated export financing for two of
Bombardier Inc's biggest competitors, Boeing Co
and Airbus Group SE, giving the Canadian company a leg
up as it vies to win new orders for its CSeries commercial jet.
(bit.ly/2bpzga1)
** Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union, will be able to
tap a much broader pool of deposits to fund its business, if it
is successful in a bid for a national banking license. But
analysts say the firm will need to gain sufficient scale and
efficiency to take on the country's biggest banks. (bit.ly/2bpyM3y)
** Victims of the hepatitis C tainted blood scandal of the
1990s will receive compensation from a surplus of more than
C$200 million ($156.09 million), after an Ontario court rejected
Canada's efforts to claw it back. (bit.ly/2bpA7r1)
($1 = 1.2813 Canadian dollars)
