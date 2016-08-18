PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Ontario said it would start licensing home inspectors in the province as part of legislation that could be passed as early as this fall. The province plans to introduce laws that would establish minimum standards for home inspections. (bit.ly/2bpA1Qg)

** The federal government expressed its willingness to settle lawsuits over the mass adoption of indigenous children into non-indigenous families, even as its lawyers file disclosures related to an Ontario class-action lawsuit scheduled to be heard in court next week. (bit.ly/2bpBia6)

** Canadian auto startup EVEN Electric is launching an innovative web-based sales platform and showroom that will move transactions online and away from the traditional car lot. (bit.ly/2bpBQfZ)

** A fraud investigation in the UK and a Senate impasse in the U.S. have virtually eliminated export financing for two of Bombardier Inc's biggest competitors, Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE, giving the Canadian company a leg up as it vies to win new orders for its CSeries commercial jet. (bit.ly/2bpzga1)

** Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union, will be able to tap a much broader pool of deposits to fund its business, if it is successful in a bid for a national banking license. But analysts say the firm will need to gain sufficient scale and efficiency to take on the country's biggest banks. (bit.ly/2bpyM3y)

** Victims of the hepatitis C tainted blood scandal of the 1990s will receive compensation from a surplus of more than C$200 million ($156.09 million), after an Ontario court rejected Canada's efforts to claw it back. (bit.ly/2bpA7r1) ($1 = 1.2813 Canadian dollars)