PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 19

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp launched a bond sale on Tuesday with a goal of raising at least C$3 billion ($2.34 billion) for the Crown Corp, and ended up raising C$5.25 billion ($4.10 billion) on Wednesday from a financing that caught the attention of yield-hungry investors. (bit.ly/2bscXAA)
** The Royal Bank of Canada has revamped its investment banking team, promoting its long-time mining chief, Gordon Bell, to vice chairman of capital markets and laying off the mining group's managing director. (bit.ly/2bsdhzd)
** A new venture capital fund, Impression Ventures Fund II, focused solely on financial technology companies, has raised C$20 million ($15.61 million) from a handful of big-name Canadian investors, including FairVentures Ltd, the innovation unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (bit.ly/2bsexlU)
NATIONAL POST
** EQ Bank, Equitable Bank's online deposit-taking venture, that offered an industry-topping 3 percent interest rate on savings accounts earlier this year, is lowering its rate for the second time. In April, the rate was lowered to 2.25 percent, and will drop to 2 percent as of Aug 25. (bit.ly/2bsbWsi)
** Wal-Mart Canada's share of the grocery market grew in the second quarter, but at a significantly slowed rate, as key competitors including Loblaw Cos Ltd and Sobeys Inc fought back with price competition. (bit.ly/2bsbiLq) ($1 = 1.2817 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.