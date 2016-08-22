PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 22

Aug 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto-based Dundee Corp is planning to move
from being a seller of wealth management assets to a buyer, with
executives making it clear that acquisitions are in the cards.
(bit.ly/2bzGQim)
** Ottawa should provide a financial "top-up" to aid
provinces and territories in dealing with the additional health
costs caused by an aging population, according to the president
of the Canadian Medical Association. (bit.ly/2bzHtbK)
** The number of federal inspections under the temporary
foreign worker program in Canada has increased dramatically this
year and two businesses have been added to a public blacklist,
namely Obeid Farms in Vanessa, Ontario, and AYR Motor Express
Inc. (bit.ly/2bzNxAM)
NATIONAL POST
** Hydro Investment, a small Montreal-based company, is
building hydroelectric dams in Albania as part of a
controversial boom across the Balkans that brings the potential
for greater access to electricity to southeastern Europe as well
as profits for those who build the systems. (bit.ly/2bzId0m)
** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission has changed its rules to prevent broadcasters from
swapping out U.S. commercials for local ads during the Super
Bowl despite an ongoing legal dispute over its right to block
Canadian advertising during the country's most-watched
television event. (bit.ly/2bzIoJ1)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a mini-cabinet
shuffle on Friday afternoon, in which Bardish Chagger became
Canada's first female leader of the government in the House of
Commons. (bit.ly/2bzHXi1)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)