PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 25

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's push to develop cuttingedge companies got a boost from the country's largest stock market operator on Wednesday, as TMX Group Ltd announced plan to launch the "Advancing Innovation Roundtable," a group that will search for ways to increase access to growth capital for companies. (bit.ly/2bPFr4P)

** Mayor Don Iveson's dream to knit Alberta's sprawling capital city together with light rail lines could be in jeopardy after the provincial government announced it will fund only 25 percent of infrastructure projects under a new federal program. (bit.ly/2bPEPMI)

** The United Auto Workers union has won a vote to represent workers at a Magna International Inc plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, giving the union another foothold at the Canadian auto-parts giant. (bit.ly/2bPEp8U)

NATIONAL POST

** For the second time in a row, a joint cap-and-trade auction held by California and Quebec has failed to sell most of the emissions allowances on offer. This could seriously impede Ontario's C$8.3-billion Climate Change Action Plan. (bit.ly/2bPESba)

** Tim Hortons said on Wednesday that Sami Siddiqui would take up the role of the president of the company. This marks the latest corporate shuffle since Restaurant Brands International Inc. took ownership of the company in 2014. (bit.ly/2bPEJo8) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)