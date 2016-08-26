PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug. 26

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Aug 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A takeover proposal to rescue debt-hobbled Twin Butte Energy Ltd is in jeopardy as debt holders angry over the prospect of a major markdown in the value of their securities pledge to reject the deal. (bit.ly/2bSk3Mf)
** As the Liberals prepare to launch their signature anti-terrorism initiative, they have closed the door on a previous one by the Conservative government called Kanishka Project. (bit.ly/2bSlGd8)
NATIONAL POST
** General Electric Co is set to break ground Friday on a new factory in Welland, Ontario, that will employ 220 people with the possibility of significant expansion. (bit.ly/2bSlQ3X)
** Rick Peterson, a Vancouver-based financial services executive, is mulling a bid to lead the Conservative Party of Canada and plans to enter the race in late September. (bit.ly/2bSmPRS) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
