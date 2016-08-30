PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadians are split on whether trade or human rights should be the priority as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launches his first official visit to China, a new poll has found. bit.ly/2bxb1c7

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to make reviews of oil-pipeline projects more credible. The country's pipeline regulator, the National Energy Board, has little choice but to kick out two of the three panelists who are supposed to review the controversial project. bit.ly/2bxb6fZ

** Toronto-Dominion Bank announced on Monday that it will issue preferred shares yielding 4.85 percent. While that looks attractive relative to the slim yields on government bonds, it is down from the much higher 5.5 percent yield on the previous round of TD preferred shares. bit.ly/2byRpy8

NATIONAL POST

** Tervita Corp, a privately held oilfield and environmental services company that employs 1,500 people, announced Monday it had struck a deal to sell its service rig business comprising 68 rigs and 300 people to High Arctic Energy Services Inc for C$42.8 million ($32.85 million). bit.ly/2bOQaA5

** Ivanhoe Mines Ltd announced Monday it will seek "strategic advice" after receiving unsolicited interest in the company and its projects from "significant mining industry participants" in Asia, Europe and Africa. bit.ly/2bFSxBY

** Canadian researchers have uncovered new evidence of an unusual link between two seemingly divergent maladies: an eye disease that is one of the most common causes of blindness - and impotence. bit.ly/2bSQ34d ($1 = 1.3029 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)