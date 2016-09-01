PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept. 1

Sept 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Although most Canadians back the federal government's
response to the Syrian refugee crisis, there is significantly
less appetite for allowing temporary foreign workers to take
jobs for which Canadians are eligible, a new poll has found. bit.ly/2bXqsHi
** The Detroit Three auto makers employed more than 24,000
Canadians last year and their output of vehicles and engines
contributed C$5.8 billion ($4.42 billion) to the country's gross
domestic product, says a new study done for Unifor, the union
that represents hourly workers at the plants. bit.ly/2c6XAfv
** China's treatment of its own people has regressed under
Xi Jinping, Canada's ambassador to China said, hours after Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau completed a meeting with the Chinese
president and his top deputy. bit.ly/2bEzhaU
NATIONAL POST
** Days after winning regulatory approvals for a new drug to
treat Parkinson's disease, Toronto-based Cynapsus Therapeutics
Inc announced it would sell itself to Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma Co for C$820 million ($624.29
million). bit.ly/2bEvnyY
** NGOs on Wednesday delivered 125,000 signed
powers-of-attorney to Germany's highest constitutional court, in
what they claim is the largest constitutional challenge in the
country's history, with the goal to stop the proposed free trade
agreement between Canada and the European Union. bit.ly/2bEypmQ
($1 = 1.3135 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)