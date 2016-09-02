PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Staff at Canada's securities commissions are signalling a willingness to revisit a recent rule change that's being blamed for reducing liquidity in the bond market. In a staff notice on Thursday, the Canadian Securities Administrators tried to clarify the scope of an exemption that is meant for international dealers such as U.S. banks, that puts more restrictions on their ability to trade certain debt securities with accredited investors in Canada. (bit.ly/2bYYWf9)

** Enbridge Inc has officially announced the deferral of its already delayed C$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) Sandpiper pipeline, citing a need for more crude production from North Dakota. (bit.ly/2bHxy4C)

** The new C$1 billion headquarters of the Department of National Defence is not secure enough to house top secret intelligence work and sensitive military operations because the facility at the old Nortel campus does not meet the exacting security standards of Canada's international intelligence allies. bit.ly/2bHx9PW

NATIONAL POST

** Oilpatch safety organization Enform, which is funded by industry groups including the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, sent a letter this week to the federal government's Task Force on Marijuana Legalization and Regulation outlining concerns that marijuana would make worksites unsafe. bit.ly/2bHxnGA

** Management at Dollarama Inc says it has been exploring the possibility of selling products online, though it wouldn't revise its business model anytime soon as Canadian shoppers spend more money at the growing number of discount retail stores across the country. bit.ly/2bHyhTz ($1 = C$1.31) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)