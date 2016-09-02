PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Staff at Canada's securities commissions are signalling a
willingness to revisit a recent rule change that's being blamed
for reducing liquidity in the bond market. In a staff notice on
Thursday, the Canadian Securities Administrators tried to
clarify the scope of an exemption that is meant for
international dealers such as U.S. banks, that puts more
restrictions on their ability to trade certain debt securities
with accredited investors in Canada. (bit.ly/2bYYWf9)
** Enbridge Inc has officially announced the
deferral of its already delayed C$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion)
Sandpiper pipeline, citing a need for more crude production from
North Dakota. (bit.ly/2bHxy4C)
** The new C$1 billion headquarters of the Department of
National Defence is not secure enough to house top secret
intelligence work and sensitive military operations because the
facility at the old Nortel campus does not meet the exacting
security standards of Canada's international intelligence
allies. bit.ly/2bHx9PW
NATIONAL POST
** Oilpatch safety organization Enform, which is funded by
industry groups including the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers, sent a letter this week to the federal government's
Task Force on Marijuana Legalization and Regulation outlining
concerns that marijuana would make worksites unsafe. bit.ly/2bHxnGA
** Management at Dollarama Inc says it has been
exploring the possibility of selling products online, though it
wouldn't revise its business model anytime soon as Canadian
shoppers spend more money at the growing number of discount
retail stores across the country. bit.ly/2bHyhTz
($1 = C$1.31)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)