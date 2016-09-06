PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 6

Sept 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Wealth management firm Richardson GMP Ltd is on the
auction block with at least one major Canadian bank,
Toronto-Dominion Bank, among the bidders, according to
people familiar with the sale process. TD, Canada's
second-largest bank by assets, made it past the second round of
bidding, one of those people said. bit.ly/2bUxrS0
** A Canadian-owned company has sold 30 armoured vehicles to
Sudan, despite Canadian regulations that ban the export of
military and paramilitary equipment to the war-torn country.
Documents obtained show that the trucks were exported by Streit
Security Vehicles, which is part of Streit Group, owned by
Canadian businessman Guerman Goutorov. bit.ly/2bPQbyH
** Some of Canada's largest restaurant chains, with hundreds
of locations, have been flagged in recent years for violating
labelling laws by making claims on their menus that misled
customers or misrepresented themselves. These companies include
Browns Socialhouse, with 50 locations across Canada, and the
ubiquitous Booster Juice chain, which has more than 100 stores.
bit.ly/2bTFPEa
** Justice Robin Camp of the federal court goes on trial on
Tuesday after asking an alleged rape victim why she did not keep
her knees closed against an attacker, one of more than a dozen
comments cited in allegations that the 64-year-old is unfit to
be a judge. He is the only judge ever forced to make a public
defence of his handling of a sex-assault trial in a formal
hearing. bit.ly/2bTFQYo
NATIONAL POST
** Canada recommitted itself to ending the subsidization of
fossil fuel extraction, a Liberal election platform promise that
the government hasn't yet acted on. A communique issued by the
G20 economies in Hangzhou, China, on Monday said the countries
"reaffirm our commitment to rationalize and phase-out
inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful
consumption, recognizing the need to support the poor". bit.ly/2coVjve
** For the first time since 2000, half of Ontario grade 6
students failed to meet the provincial standards in math on last
year's standardized test from the Education Quality and
Assessment Office. Student performance has been steadily
declining since the 2009-2010 school year, four years after a
new and still-controversial math curriculum took effect. bit.ly/2c31hAV
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)