PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 9

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As Vancouver's housing market began sizzling, border
guards at the nearby international airport were seizing millions
of dollars in undeclared cash from Chinese citizens, with total
amounts jumping 50 percent in each of the past three calendar
years, government data show. (bit.ly/2bXnRKS)
** The Ontario Energy Board is looking into Enbridge Inc's
C$37 billion ($28.56 billion) deal to acquire
Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp to determine whether it
must approve the resulting change in ownership of Spectra's
Union Gas subsidiary. (bit.ly/2bXoZxU)
NATIONAL POST
** The mushroom market keeps growing, with sales of the
fresh Canadian fungi climbing about three to five percent
annually for the past five year, Ontario-based Highline Produce
Ltd acquired All Seasons Mushrooms Inc, one of the largest
mushroom growers in Western Canada. (bit.ly/2bXrsII)
** With print circulation in decline and digital
subscriptions not able to make up the revenue gap, the Globe and
Mail is asking staff to take voluntary buyouts in a bid to cut
costs. (bit.ly/2bXshRP)
