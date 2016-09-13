PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canada Revenue Agency has launched a review into the actions of B.C. real estate speculators in light of a Globe and Mail report that uncovered possible tax evasion and fraud. (bit.ly/2cSQY8e)
** Canada Post should consider resuming the phaseout of home delivery, but will still need a radical overhaul to stay financially viable, a federal task force report says. (bit.ly/2cSR7Zi)
** The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected a challenge by a Vancouver-area First Nation, which argued its rights were violated by the National Energy Board during the agency's review of Kinder Morgan Inc's TransMountain expansion project. (bit.ly/2cSRTFz)
NATIONAL POST
** The Trudeau government knows that it is going to spend political capital in the coming months - a euphemism that translates as decisions that will consign members of the governing caucus to defeat at the next election. (bit.ly/2cSQXkM)
** An Ontario judge has approved a plan to reduce the debt of Postmedia Network Canada Corp, less than a week after shareholders and debt holders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal. (bit.ly/2cSQT4d)
** Dairy producers in Australia, the European Union, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States have teamed up to threaten a trade war over a new deal between Canadian farmers and its dairy industry. (bit.ly/2cSRAdU) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
