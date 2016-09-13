PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canada Revenue Agency has launched a review into the actions of B.C. real estate speculators in light of a Globe and Mail report that uncovered possible tax evasion and fraud. (bit.ly/2cSQY8e)

** Canada Post should consider resuming the phaseout of home delivery, but will still need a radical overhaul to stay financially viable, a federal task force report says. (bit.ly/2cSR7Zi)

** The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected a challenge by a Vancouver-area First Nation, which argued its rights were violated by the National Energy Board during the agency's review of Kinder Morgan Inc's TransMountain expansion project. (bit.ly/2cSRTFz)

NATIONAL POST

** The Trudeau government knows that it is going to spend political capital in the coming months - a euphemism that translates as decisions that will consign members of the governing caucus to defeat at the next election. (bit.ly/2cSQXkM)

** An Ontario judge has approved a plan to reduce the debt of Postmedia Network Canada Corp, less than a week after shareholders and debt holders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal. (bit.ly/2cSQT4d)

** Dairy producers in Australia, the European Union, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States have teamed up to threaten a trade war over a new deal between Canadian farmers and its dairy industry. (bit.ly/2cSRAdU) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)