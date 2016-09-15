PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept. 15

Sept 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada took part in an international operation to
secretly remove deadly chemicals - often turned into weapons -
from Libya to keep them out of the hands of Islamic State
fighters. bit.ly/2cXiQbf
** German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer AG
became the latest global heavyweight to enter the consolidation
race, announcing Wednesday that it would acquire U.S. seeds
company Monsanto Co in a massive $66-billion takeover. bit.ly/2cXjtl7
** Former Amaya Inc chief executive officer, David
Baazov, maintains that he is innocent on charges of illegal
insider trading following the admission by an investigator for
Quebec's securities watchdog that it has no direct proof of
privileged information being shared over the phone about several
corporate takeovers. bit.ly/2cXjDJh
NATIONAL POST
** The TMX Group Ltd has taken the first steps in
implementing a business integration initiative that it announced
last month. After the markets closed Wednesday, the operator of
the country's largest stock exchange told about 50 employees
that their services were no longer required, sources say. bit.ly/2cXj1Dg
** The lawyer for plaintiffs seeking to enforce a $9.5
billion trial judgment from Ecuador against Chevron Corp's
assets in Canada has an idea for the Ontario judge who
will soon have to decide the matter. bit.ly/2cXi79W
** Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research on
Wednesday launched coverage of Canada's mortgage finance system,
policy infrastructure and securitization channels and one of its
findings, which may shock some Canadians in Toronto and
Vancouver, is that the market is not all that pricey. bit.ly/2cXisJR
