PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 19

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government will move this fall to impose a minimum, national carbon price on provinces that fail to adopt their own pricing system for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, a plan that is adamantly opposed by some key premiers. bit.ly/2chxILq
** Negotiators for unionized General Motors Co workers in Canada and company officials appeared to make some progress in weekend talks aimed at averting a strike and securing new investment for plants in Oshawa, Ontario, and St. Catharines, Ontario. bit.ly/2chyBDX
NATIONAL POST
** MPs return to the House of Commons on Monday, officially ending their summer of spending, a summer that saw government MPs hand out cheques for almost $8 billion for at least two tennis courts, several hockey arena renovations, two flagpoles and one gazebo. bit.ly/2cjOO0d (Compiled by Manisha Kabi in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
