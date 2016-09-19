PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 19

Sept 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government will move this fall to impose a minimum, national carbon price on provinces that fail to adopt their own pricing system for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, a plan that is adamantly opposed by some key premiers. bit.ly/2chxILq

** Negotiators for unionized General Motors Co workers in Canada and company officials appeared to make some progress in weekend talks aimed at averting a strike and securing new investment for plants in Oshawa, Ontario, and St. Catharines, Ontario. bit.ly/2chyBDX

NATIONAL POST

** MPs return to the House of Commons on Monday, officially ending their summer of spending, a summer that saw government MPs hand out cheques for almost $8 billion for at least two tennis courts, several hockey arena renovations, two flagpoles and one gazebo. bit.ly/2cjOO0d (Compiled by Manisha Kabi in Bengaluru)