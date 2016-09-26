版本:
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** General Motors of Canada Co has pledged to eliminate the $2.6 billion deficit in the pension plans for its unionized workers and retirees as part of a new contract negotiated between the company and Unifor. bit.ly/2daxHMa

** Ottawa is cracking down on a growing number of Canadians named in the Panama Papers, with the Canada Revenue Agency warning the 2,671 individuals or firms under review they should not expect a negotiated settlement. bit.ly/2dkCEF9

** When Frank Pearl watches Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londono, the leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), sign a peace agreement Monday in Cartagena, it will be the culmination of more than seven years of work to cultivate hope over the suspicion and anger sown from half a century of war. bit.ly/2dtfqJj

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's top financial regulator is beefing up capital requirements for mortgage insurers to make sure they are adequately accounting for the creditworthiness of borrowers and fast-rising real estate markets. bit.ly/2cPmxKY

** National Bank of Canada has become the second Canadian borrower - but the first private sector entity - to be given approval to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China's Panda market. bit.ly/2dvHEWK (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

