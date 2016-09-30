PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario, Quebec and California environment ministers met in Toronto Thursday and discussed Ontario's plan to join the Western Climate Initiative, which is dominated by the U.S. state whose population is double that of the two provinces. bit.ly/2dJJC6i

** At least two unexplained cases of sudden, partial paralysis in young children have been confirmed in Canada, and doctors believe the cases could be linked to the return of a virus that in 2014 sent hundreds of North American children to hospital with severe respiratory illness. bit.ly/2d0MRCa

** Enbridge Inc will sell a key Saskatchewan pipeline system for $1.075 billion as it looks for financial room to help it proceed with its massive takeover of Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp. The deal announced late Thursday will see private midstream firm Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd buy Enbridge's South East Saskatchewan pipeline system. bit.ly/2dwoxZE

NATIONAL POST

** Loyal BlackBerry fans may still be able to get their thumbs on a last new, in-house designed handset despite the company's decision to stop developing hardware internally by the end of its fiscal year. BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen is in the midst of testing a handset prototype - it sounds like it features the beloved keyboard - that was already in the works when the company decided to give up hardware development to focus on software, he told reporters at a round-table discussion at the Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday. bit.ly/2dEDqcy

** Bank branch closures and staff cuts aren't new to the financial services industry as it adjusts to customer demands for more online and mobile services, and competition from fintech rivals. But Laurentian Bank of Canada's announcement late Thursday that 50 branches will be merged, eliminating around 300 employees in the process, was particularly bold, says Rob Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World Markets. bit.ly/2cQe7pk

** The Competition Bureau is going after the Vancouver Airport Authority for restricting competition among in-flight catering companies. An investigation by the bureau found that the airport authority has "refused" to give new in-flight catering suppliers access to the Vancouver International Airport, even though the airlines that use the airport want more choice in suppliers. bit.ly/2dEEuxc (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)