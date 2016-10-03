PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 3

Oct 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will unveil on Monday new measures aimed at slowing the flood of foreign money pouring into overheated housing markets like Vancouver and Toronto, a significant federal intervention in the sector. bit.ly/2d87HiW

** Toronto-based Kensington Capital Partners is poised to win a British Columbia government mandate to manage a C$190 million ($145.32 million) pool of venture capital - a cornerstone of the province's innovation strategy. bit.ly/2d87tbG

** D-Wave Systems Inc, based in Burnaby, British Columbia, which is hoping to revolutionize computing by harnessing the mysterious power of quantum physics has quietly raised $21 million in advance of what it anticipates will be a significant funding round next year. bit.ly/2d88BMy

** Ottawa's plan to legalize marijuana - a key piece of the Liberal election platform last fall - has spawned hundreds of storefront dispensaries across the country ahead of the legislation, although the federal government has taken no responsibility for the boom it has created. bit.ly/2d86RmB

NATIONAL POST

** Costco is aggressively stepping up its expansion in Canada after years of strong success in this market, a move likely to put even more of a squeeze on traditional grocers such as Loblaw and Sobeys. bit.ly/2d8aBnN

** Malaysia's Petronas rumored to be seeking buyers for its Pacific NorthWest LNG project could struggle to offload its upstream natural gas assets due to the still-unproven competitiveness in its operations, one analyst says. bit.ly/2d8b0Xr ($1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)