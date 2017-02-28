PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Feb 28

Feb 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario's inter-regional transit system, GO Transit, is
looking at how they can make their downtown Toronto bus station
safer for pedestrians after a woman was killed Sunday evening. tgam.ca/2mnTSFk
** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley met on Monday with
governors and congressional leaders in Washington who could
influence U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda on trade, energy
and pipelines – issues that are vital for the province's
economic recovery. tgam.ca/2mztVzw
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's anti-money laundering watchdog is reviewing its
policies after Manulife Financial Corp revealed on
Monday its domestic banking unit was subject to an
administrative penalty meted out by the Financial Transactions
and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada. bit.ly/2m1M6Qw
** Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew is closing down its
off-price retail chain hr2 in the coming months, according to a
report. bit.ly/2lP5KPn
** Google wants to turn its mobile Android operating system
into a major gaming centre, introducing new features that it
says will push developers to innovate and make more money, while
also helping consumers find more games they will enjoy. bit.ly/2lRfNBV
